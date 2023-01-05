What We Know About The Delhi Earthquake

Delhi earthquake: The tremors were felt at around 8 pm. (Representational)

Tremors were felt in the national capital and adjacent areas on Thursday evening, the second time in a week. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake of magnitude 5.9, struck Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The quake was at a depth of 200 km below the earth's surface. The tremors were felt at around 8 pm.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Sunday (New Year night), according to NCS, which is the nodal agency of the Centre for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. The epicentre of the earthquake was in the north-northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar and it struck at 1:19 am on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS had said.

On November 12, earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). According to NCS, the magnitude of the November 12 earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said.

