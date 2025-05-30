Rain, Thunderstorm Expected In Delhi Today: Weather Office

Delhi-NCR is set to witness more rain and stormy weather on Friday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the region, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h.

According to the IMD forecast, partly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day, with light to moderate rainfall expected across various parts of the city. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

The alert was upgraded from yellow to orange following observations of intensified weather activity. On Thursday, parts of Delhi had already experienced light showers and gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/h.

Friday could see stronger winds of up to 70 km/h, the IMD said, increasing the likelihood of waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and minor damage to infrastructure.

The orange alert signifies potentially severe weather conditions that could disrupt normal life, prompting the public to remain cautious and take necessary precautions. The alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Delhi has already witnessed an unprecedented 186.4 mm of rainfall so far this May, making it the wettest May on record for the city. This irregular precipitation pattern is linked to the early advancement of the southwest monsoon, which reached Kerala on May 24, a week ahead of schedule, and Mumbai on May 26, significantly earlier than its usual onset date of June 11.

While the monsoon typically hits Delhi around June 27, the IMD has yet to specify when it will arrive in the capital this year. "We are closely monitoring the progress," an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 151 at 4 p.m., slightly worse than the 133 measured at the same time a day earlier.

Evening showers on Thursday brought temporary relief. However, the rainfall was not intense enough to significantly offset the prevailing humidity and heat.

The IMD advises residents to stay indoors during stormy periods, avoid sheltering under trees, and secure loose outdoor items to prevent accidents or damage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)