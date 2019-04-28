Weather Department Predicts Mainly Clear Sky, Strong Winds Today

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 36 per cent. (File)

The weather department has forecast mainly clear sky and strong surface winds in the city where the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 41 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 36 per cent.

The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.