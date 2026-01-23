Watch: Rain, Cold Fail To Dampen Spirit Ahead Of Republic Day Rehearsal At Kartavya Path

With India's 77th Republic Day approaching on January 26, the national capital witnessed strong public enthusiasm during the full dress rehearsal held at Kartavya Path on Thursday, despite early morning rain and winter chill.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms swept across Delhi-NCR, but the stands at Kartavya Path remained occupied as spectators gathered to witness the final practice run of the Republic Day parade. A video from the venue, now widely shared on social media, showed people seated together under shawls and raincoats, patiently waiting for the rehearsal to begin.

Sharing the clip on X, PTI wrote: "People brave rain and winter chill to watch Republic Day 2026 parade full dress rehearsal being held at Kartavya Path."

Watch the video here:

VIDEO | Delhi: People brave rain and winter chill to watch Republic Day 2026 parade full dress rehearsal being held at Kartavya Path.#RepublicDay2026 #Delhi



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LuDHPpKHhG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2026

The full dress rehearsal began at 10:30 am, following the traditional route from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort. The event serves as the final run-through ahead of the grand Republic Day parade, which will showcase India's military strength, cultural diversity, and achievements on January 26.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, entry to seating enclosures on January 23 was regulated through e-invitations and admit cards issued by the Ministry of Defence. Many seats were made available to spectators, with free passes distributed via the Amantran Portal.

Authorities also issued traffic advisories, urging commuters to avoid the parade route and use alternative roads during the rehearsal.