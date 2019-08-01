Warm Morning In Delhi With Light Rain Predicted

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius today

It was a warm, humid Thursday morning in Delhi, with the minimum temperature settling one notch above the season's normal at 27.8 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was 81 per cent at 8.30 am, said a MeT department official.

The MeT department has forecast light rain later in the day and the skies will remain generally cloudy.

Maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius, he said.

The city recorded a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, and a low of 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.