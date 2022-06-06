'Not Acting Pro-Actively': AAP MLA Slams Delhi Lieutenant Governor

AAP MLA Atishi slammed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Sunday alleged that it appeared that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has been directed by the Centre to interfere in Arvind Kejriwal government's work and to stay away from law and order in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader said, "There are very clear constitutional arrangements in Delhi, those constitutional arrangements say that the land, law and order and police are with the Central Government and their nominee Lieutenant Governor. Today, in a special situation, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also comes under them but all other departments like electricity, water, schools, hospitals and finance, come under the elected government of Delhi."

She slammed the new Lieutenant Governor for 'not acting pro-actively' on some heinous crimes that took place in the national capital in the last 10 days and alleged that he had been "interfering" in the Delhi government's work.

"Our question is for Lieutenant Governor that ten days ago when you took an oath, you said that you will be seen on the streets of Delhi, not in air-conditioned offices. So in the last 10 days, did Lieutenant Governor inspect even a single police station?" she asked.

She further listed some of the crimes which took place since Vinai Kumar Saxena resumed charges and asked him the reason for not acting strictly in these cases.

"On May 27, an auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Sangam Vihar. Did he visit the Sangam Vihar police station? A woman has been sexually harassed in Jor Bagh. Why the LG did not act in these cases. The Dwarka DCP recently misbehaved with a woman at a restaurant in Kailash Colony. Did the LG call a meeting of all the Delhi Police officers on the matter?" she added.

Further accusing the Central government and the LG, Atishi said, "It seems that the central government has sent him saying that stay away from the police, only interfering in Arvind Kejriwal's government is your job because this is what the actions of LG are telling."

He further said that Lieutenant Governor goes to the Delhi government department, does inspections and gives instructions to them.

"But the officers of Delhi government are called by LG, he goes to the Delhi government department and does inspection, he gives orders and instructions. LG should understand he himself is sitting on a constitutional post, and sitting on a constitutional post, he is violating the constitution. It is not good," he added.