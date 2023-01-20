'Low Level Of Discourse': Lt Governor On Arvind Kejriwal's 'Who's LG?' Dig

Vinai Saxena said he had invited the Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy for talks. (FILE)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena today wrote to Arvind Kejriwal slamming what he called "substantially misleading, untrue and derogatory statements" on him over the past few days.

"As to 'who is LG' and 'where did he come from', etc can be answered if you were to even cursorily refer to the Constitution of India. Others do not deserve a reply, since they obviously cater to a very low level of discourse," Mr Saxena wrote in a pungent four-page letter.

The letter refers to Mr Kejriwal's charge that the Lieutenant Governor has blocked a teachers' training visit to Finland and that he refused to meet with AAP MLAs who marched in protest to his house earlier this week.

Mr Saxena said he had invited the Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, for talks, but they chose to come to him with 80 people and went on to "make a convenient political posture that LG refused to meet me".

"I would have, indeed, loved to have you over and served you lunch as well," Mr Saxena said.

"You would appreciate that, given the short notice and sudden demand on your part, it would not have been possible to at once have a meeting with 70-80 people, nor would it have served any concrete purpose."

The Lieutenant Governor added caustically: "I was rather astounded at the fact that even as the city is grappling with several serious developmental issues, you found time to walk for long and stage a protest meant solely for posturing, rather than taking the issue to a logical conclusion by meeting me."