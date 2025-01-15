Vlogger Sits On Top Of Moving Ford Mustang In Gurugram, Lands In Custody

A vlogger in Gurugram sat on a moving car's bonnet to make videos for his social media accounts, landing him and his accomplices in police custody.

Videos were shot by Krishna, whose social media handles are named Babajani Vlogs, and his team at the underpass near the Rapid Metro station in Gurugram's Cyber City. While the resident of Gurugram's Chhakkarpur village sat on the bonnet of a red Ford Mustang, his team shot the video from a Scorpio.

As the reel went viral on social media, it also came to the notice of the police. Krishna and his team were traced by the DLF Phase 1 police based on the vehicles' registration numbers.

While Krishna and his team of three were rounded up by the police, the two vehicles were also seized. Later, Krishna apologised on video and urged people not to be influenced by his stunts.