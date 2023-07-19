Video: Pilot, Husband Thrashed By Mob For Employing, Torturing 10-Year-Old Girl

At one point, the woman starts screaming "sorry" but the assault continues

A pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her.

Shocking visuals from the spot showed people repeatedly slapping the woman, still in the pilot's uniform. She is pulled by her hair and hit simultaneously by several women as she cries for help. At one point, she starts screaming "sorry" but the assault continues.

Her husband is seen being assaulted separately by a group of men. He tries to come to his wife's rescue as some people intervene to stop the mob assault. One man is heard screaming, "She will die."

According to reports, the couple hired a 10-year-old girl for domestic chores about two months back. Today, a relative of the girl spotted injury marks on her arms and informed the police.

Soon, local residents heard of allegations that the couple would torture the girl and beat her up. As they saw the marks of injury on the girl's arms and under her eyes, a mob gathered and attacked the couple. Later, police reached the spot and took the couple under custody. A case has been registered and further probe is on.

Employing children as domestic help is prohibited in India, but this rule is repeatedly violated by many.