IndiGo Derosters Pilot Beaten By Mob For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Help

The pilot and her husband were beaten by a mob for torturing their 10-year-old house help

Amid social media uproar over an IndiGo pilot and her husband being thrashed by a mob for allegedly abusing their 10-year-old domestic help, the airline has derostered the pilot.

Without specifically mentioning the case, an IndiGo spokesperson said it is aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by the airline.

"We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties," the spokesperson said in a statement.

A 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at the couple's house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was allegedly beaten up by the two on Wednesday, following which a mob thrashed the couple, the police said.

The accused, Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33), have been arrested for assaulting the girl, they said.

According to the police, the woman works as a pilot with a private airline while her husband is employed as ground staff with another carrier.

