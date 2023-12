Connaught Place fire: As many as 16 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out this afternoon at the iconic Gopaldas building in Delhi's Connaught Place. As many as 16 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

#WATCH | Fire incident in Gopaldas building located on Delhi's Barakhamba road; Fire tenders rushed to the spot



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DtaoojyOxU — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

A video showed plumes of smoke rising above the building on the Barakhamba road.