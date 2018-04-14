US Man Tries To Enter Delhi Airport On Fake Ticket To See His Sister Off

Gurpreet S was apprehended on Friday night when CISF personnel intercepted him while he was leaving the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, they said.
He was stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not normally permitted, sources said.
Gurpreet told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his sister, who was travelling to Jeddah, they said.
Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the aviation rules.