US Man Tries To Enter Delhi Airport On Fake Ticket To See His Sister Off Gurpreet S was apprehended on Friday night when CISF personnel intercepted him while he was leaving the Terminal-3 building of the IGI Airport.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under aviation rules (Representational) New Delhi: A US national was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, officials said today.



Gurpreet S was apprehended on Friday night when CISF personnel intercepted him while he was leaving the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, they said.



He was stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not normally permitted, sources said.



Gurpreet told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his sister, who was travelling to Jeddah, they said.



He was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was fake, the officials said.



Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the aviation rules.



A US national was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, officials said today.Gurpreet S was apprehended on Friday night when CISF personnel intercepted him while he was leaving the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, they said.He was stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not normally permitted, sources said.Gurpreet told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his sister, who was travelling to Jeddah, they said. He was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was fake, the officials said.Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the aviation rules. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter