UK High Commission In Delhi Identifies Fraudulent Visa Agents, Case Filed

The British High Commission has written to Delhi Police informing them about fraudulent visa agents who operate in and around Delhi and have been assisting customers in Haryana, Gujarat, and Punjab to obtain visas on forged documents, said the police on Friday. A case has been registered in the matter, the police added.

"The British High Commission in New Delhi has identified fraudulent visa agents that operate in and around Delhi, assisting customers in Haryana, Gujarat, and Punjab. It is thought this agent is connected as part of a wider organised criminal network. In an attempt to facilitate visa applicants to the UK, the known agents and associates are suspected of providing counterfeit and forged documents to the British High Commission in New Delhi," said Andrew Longley, Third Secretary (Immigration) Immigration Enforcement International, British Deputy High Commission in the complaint.

"A detailed analysis has so far uncovered two main agents who have submitted at least 164 visa applications, using eight different credit cards, to the British High Commission in New Delhi. 107 visa applications are known to contain counterfeit and forged supporting documents," it added.

The British High Commission also has conveyed to the Delhi Police that they have personal details of the alleged perpetrators and their contact details.

"The details that have been shared are being looked into. The investigation has been started. We have registered an FIR on relevant sections at Chanakyapuri police station. We are verifying the data from our teams on the ground and accordingly, action will be taken as per the course of law," said the police.

