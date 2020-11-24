Two Men, Wanted In Murder Cases, Arrested In Delhi

The accused have been identified as Rupender and Amit, they said.

Two wanted criminals were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning following an encounter in Rohini area, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Rupender and Amit, they said.

Rupender was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh announced on his head by the Haryana Police. He was wanted in many cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping and firing on police, a senior police officer said.

Amit was wanted in murder and attempt to murder cases. Arms and ammunition have been recovered, they added.