Two Arrested For Kidnapping 12-Day-Old Baby In South Delhi

The woman had took the baby on the pretext of taking care of him, the police said.

A 29-year-old woman and a man were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 12-day-old baby in the national capital, police said on Monday.

Ruby Khatoon was arrested from Saket while her accomplice Shah Mohammad was arrested from Sangam Vihar area and the child was recovered, police said.

Khattoon had took the baby of her co-worker Meenakshi Sharma on the pretext of taking care of him, the police said.

In her complaint, Ms Sharma told police, "Ruby Khatoon and I worked in the same store. After I told her that I was pregnant, she told me that she wants a baby but couldn't conceive one. Later, she introduced me to her husband Rakesh Kumar. They told me that they wanted to take care of the baby and helped me during pregnancy. On September 17, I delivered the baby in a hospital in Delhi. On the same day, they asked to take away the baby. They told me that it was only for a few days and that I could contact them at any time. I gave them my child but after sometime when I tried to contact them they wouldn't take my calls."

The woman then searched for Khatoon and her husband. Through the neighbours, she came to know that Ruby wasn't married, the police said.

"I came to know that she was in Saket Court with a man. I went there and saw her with Kumar. I confronted her about my child but she refused to tell me anything," said Ms Sharma.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said, "We received a complaint that two women were fighting outside the court. The officers rushed to the court and found that Sharma''s baby was kidnapped. We arrested Ruby who later told us that she gave the child to a man named Shah Mohammad. The man was arrested from Sangam Vihar and the baby was recovered from his possession."

The police said that Ruby went to the court to get married to Kumar.

Ruby and Mohammad have been arrested and a case of kidnapping has been registered at the Saket police station while Kumar is being questioned, police added.

