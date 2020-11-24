Two Arrested For Blackmailing Women With Morphed Photos In Delhi: Police

The police said search is on to find the third accused. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man and his friend have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from women by threatening to post their morphed pictures on social media websites, the police said today.

The accused, Shoaib Akhtar, used to work with a firm which provided loans to customers online. He, however, lost his job during the lockdown amid the pandemic.

According to the police, Shoaib Akhtar misused the database of his previous company and targeted the company clients.

He, along with two people, Nasimul Haqul and Jabbar, conspired to extort money from people by sending them their morphed obscene pictures, and threatened to post the same on social media, the police said.

Shoaib Akhtar and Nasimul Haqul have been arrested, while search is on to find the third accused.

The matter came to light on Friday when a resident of Jahangirpuri registered a complaint against the accused. The complainant, who works with a private airlines, alleged that the accused sent her obscene pictures of her and threatened to make them viral on social media if she did not give him money.

"A raid was conducted at Gurgaon on Saturday and the two accused --- Shoaib Akhtar and Nasimul Haque -- were arrested. Efforts are being taken to arrest the third accused who is misisng," Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) said. Four mobile phones, two laptops and several SIM cards were recovered from them, she said.

The accused also confessed to have extorted Rs 12 lakh from around 45 people, the police added.