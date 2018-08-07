Two Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Wigs Worth Rs 25 Lakh In Delhi

Four bags containing 118 kg of robbed hair and a country-made pistol was recovered. (Representational)

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing wigs worth Rs 25 lakh in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mangel Sain (42) and Ajay Kumar (42) in connection with the incident that was reported on July 27, they said.

During investigation, it was found that Kumar is a wig trader and had even carried out a recce of the shop 3-4 days before the incident.

He had met the victims and told them that he would come back to buy 10 kg of hair.

On July 27, police were informed at 8:40 am about hair robbery.

A man named Jahangir Hussain alleged that he, along with his brother Tajjudin, reside at the first floor of the premises. Three men posing as customers visited their shop and began inspecting the wigs.

Suddenly, one of them threatened the complainants with a country-made pistol and overpowered them. The accused confined them in a room and robbed 5-6 gunny bags of hair, Rs 30,000 along with their mobile phones, Seju P Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer), said.

Based on the technical inputs, a police team was sent to Rampur, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and call detail records of the accused were analysed, he said.

During investigation, it was learnt that after using one SIM card for a few days, the accused used to change the SIM cards.

Subsequently, raids were conducted at Sain's address in Bareilly, but he was found to be absconding from his house.

On August 5, police apprehended him from Rampur and recovered three mobile phones from him, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Sain disclosed that on July 25, he along with one Rahul, Rajesh and two other men came from UP in an Omni Van and remained stationed at GT Road, he said.

On July 26, the accused, along with Rahul came to Nangloi and hatched conspiracy of robbery with Kumar. As per plan, on July 27, Sain along with two men entered inside the premises of complainants' house posing as customers and executed the plan, while the other remained in a car which was parked outside the complainant's house, the officer said.

The accused disclosed that the robbed hair were kept with Kumar. Subsequently, he was arrested. He disclosed that the robbed hair is kept in Laxmi Nagar, following which a raid was conducted and 118 Kg robbed hair was recovered from Ganesh Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Delhi and from his godown in the presence of complainants, he added.

Four bags containing 118 kg of robbed hair and a country-made pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

