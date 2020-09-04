Two Arrested For Abusing, Threatening Couple In Delhi: Police

Police said that a video clip went viral on social media where two men are seen drinking in a car

Two men were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with and threatening a couple on Outer Ring Road in west Delhi after a purported video clip of the incident became viral on social media, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Karan Chopra (36) and Satpreet Singh (35), both residents of Paschim Vihar, they said.

Police said that a video clip went viral on social media where two men are seen drinking in a car, misbehaving and threatening a couple on Outer Ring Road.

"The area falls in the jurisdiction of Paschim Vihar East police station. The complainant, Akshit Nanda, was traced and contacted.

"Based on his statement, a case under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered and investigation was taken up," a senior police officer said.

Following investigation, the accused duo were arrested and their car was seized, the officer said.

In the video shot on Wednesday night, the person sitting on the seat next to the driver can be seen abusing and threatening the couple. The couple captured the incident on their phone.

