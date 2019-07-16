Trial Runs Begin On Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh Corridor

The section will have three stations -- Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. (Representational)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started trial runs on the 4.29-kilometre Dwarka-Najafgarh metro corridor, which is likely to be thrown open to the public by September.

The section will have three stations -- Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh.

"During the trial runs, the interaction of the metro train with physical infringements (civil structure) will be checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train on the track. The signalling trials are expected to begin in the days to come," the DMRC said in a statement on Monday.

While Dwarka and Nangli are elevated stations, Najafgarh is underground.

The corridor is also being further extended by another 1.18 kilometres till Dhansa Stand, which is slated for completion by December 2020, the DMRC said.

When operational, the Dwarka-Najafgarh section is expected to give a boost to connectivity and ease commuting to Najafgarh, a popular suburb in south-west Delhi, which is at present lacks a robust transport network.

The upcoming stretch will have an interchange at the Dwarka station, where commuters can change to Blue Line, which connects Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali area in Ghaziabad.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.