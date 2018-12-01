Traffic Cop Beaten To Death In Delhi: Police

CCTV cameras installed near the area are being checked to gain clues about the perpetrators. (File)

A 25-year-old traffic policeman was reportedly beaten to death in Rohini's Shahabad Dairy in New Delhi, officials said yesterday.

The cop has been identified as Dinesh Kumar. He was a resident of Sector 17 in Rohini, they said.

Police said a body with head injuries was found on November 29 and his identity was ascertained yesterday.

A senior police officer said Kumar was serving the Delhi Police since 2014.

He was currently posted with Delhi Police traffic circle at Parliament Street, the officer said.

Police said prima facie, it appeared the cop was thrashed to death at some other place and the body was disposed off at an isolated area.

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, senior police officer Rajneesh Gupta said.

CCTV cameras installed near the area are being checked to gain clues about the perpetrators, he said.

Meanwhile, the body was handed over to Kumar's family after postmortem.