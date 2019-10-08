Three Arrested For Robbing Man Of His Car In Delhi

The accused were arrested with the vehicle on Jaipur Highway, police said.

Three people were arrested from Jaipur Highway for allegedly robbing a man of his car after finalising a deal for the vehicle through an online marketplace, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Naveen Chaudhary (38), Babu Lal Gurjar (24) and Sarwan (28), residents of Sikar in Rajasthan, they said.

According to the complainant, his elder brother had posted an advertisement on an online marketplace for selling his car, a senior police officer said.

The accused persons showed interest and called him for a trial of the vehicle, the police said.

They visited the complainant's residence in Vikas Puri and went for a trial run with him. On the way, they forced him to get down in Haryana's Jhajjar area by threatening him with a toy gun, they said.

Thereafter, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

During investigation, police analysed the details of mobile phone used by the accused. Several teams were sent to Jaipur, Sikar, Mount Abu and Daman as the accused were sighted in these areas, the police said.

Finally, the accused were arrested with the vehicle on Jaipur Highway, they added.

