Thousands Of Bags Misplaced At Delhi Airport After Systems Breakdown

Thousands of bags have been misplaced after a failure in systems this evening, news agency ANI reported.
"With onset of holiday weekend, Delhi Airport experienced increased level of dangerous goods, particularly power banks & lighters, in luggage. Incident rate was 30 per cent higher than average. It impacted baggage handling due to the manual reconciliation of the suspect baggage," a Delhi airport spokesperson said.
In a statement, Vistara airlines has notified its customers about the inconvenience that is being caused due to the systems failure.
March 29, 2018
The Delhi airport is one of the busiest in the world and sees a daily traffic of over one lakh passengers.