Thousands Of Bags Misplaced At Delhi Airport After Systems Breakdown In a statement, Vistara airlines has notified its customers about the inconvenience that is being caused due to the systems failure.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Delhi airport is one of the busiest in the world and sees a daily traffic of over one lakh passengers New Delhi: A snag in the baggage handling system at the Delhi airport has resulted in a nightmare for thousands of travelers.



Thousands of bags have been misplaced after a failure in systems this evening, news agency ANI reported.



"With onset of holiday weekend, Delhi Airport experienced increased level of dangerous goods, particularly power banks & lighters, in luggage. Incident rate was 30 per cent higher than average. It impacted baggage handling due to the manual reconciliation of the suspect baggage," a Delhi airport spokesperson said.



In a statement, Vistara airlines has notified its customers about the inconvenience that is being caused due to the systems failure.



"Please be advised that Delhi Airport has been facing challenges with the baggage handling system post check-in. All airlines and hundreds of bags have been impacted, not being loaded on to flights. The airlines have taken this up with Delhi Airport officials, and they are working on a solution."

pic.twitter.com/zNcxcjQMkB — Vistara (@airvistara) March 29, 2018



The Delhi airport is one of the busiest in the world and sees a daily traffic of over one lakh passengers.



A snag in the baggage handling system at the Delhi airport has resulted in a nightmare for thousands of travelers.Thousands of bags have been misplaced after a failure in systems this evening, news agency ANI reported."With onset of holiday weekend, Delhi Airport experienced increased level of dangerous goods, particularly power banks & lighters, in luggage. Incident rate was 30 per cent higher than average. It impacted baggage handling due to the manual reconciliation of the suspect baggage," a Delhi airport spokesperson said.In a statement, Vistara airlines has notified its customers about the inconvenience that is being caused due to the systems failure. "Please be advised that Delhi Airport has been facing challenges with the baggage handling system post check-in. All airlines and hundreds of bags have been impacted, not being loaded on to flights. The airlines have taken this up with Delhi Airport officials, and they are working on a solution."The Delhi airport is one of the busiest in the world and sees a daily traffic of over one lakh passengers.