Thousands In Delhi Form Human Chain To Protest Increasing Rape Cases

Share EMAIL PRINT More than 10,000 people participated in the peaceful demonstration, according to the DCW. (PTI) New Delhi: Thousands of people today formed a human chain around Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place area to protest the increasing number of rape cases and raise awareness about the issue, the Delhi Commission of Women said.



The human chain was formed as part of the DCW's "Rape Roko" campaign, which it had launched after the brutal rape of an eight-month-old baby in January. Since then, the commission has been staging programmes to raise awareness on the issue.



On Tuesday, male volunteers of the campaign walked the streets in Delhi wearing only boxer shorts to send out the message that "clothes do not cause rape, sick mentality does".



Today, more than 10,000 people participated in the peaceful demonstration, demanding the completion of trial in child rape cases within six months and death penalty for the accused in rape cases, according to a DCW statement.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who attended the event, said the Delhi government will make every effort to ensure the safety of women in the national capital. He said he is working to develop a curriculum in schools to ensure a change in the mindset in children.



Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, singer Caralisa Monteiro and actor Luke Kenny participated in the human chain along with DCW chief Swati Maliwal and other men, women and children.



A "Rape Roko" video song composed by Caralisa Monteiro and featuring Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Anushka Manchanda, Mahalaxmi Iyer and others was also released at the event, the statement stated.



Mr Dutt and Mr Kenny urged people to raise their voice against rapes.



Yesterday, Ms Maliwal alleged that she was manhandled along with other representatives when they were marching towards the Prime Minister's Office to submit 5.55 lakh letters, which it had received from across India as part of its campaign.



Ms Maliwal urged the prime minister to listen to the "Mann Ki Baat" of the people of the country, who demand strict action against child rapists.



