Thin Layer Of Toxic Foam Floats Again In Delhi's Yamuna River

The toxic foam was seen floating in the Yamuna river on April 26 also.

A thin layer of toxic foam was seen floating in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area today.

Environmentalists earlier have stated that the reason for the frothing could be the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria.

Toxic foam at the Yamuna river hit global headlines when in 2019 pictures of devotees of Chhat puja were seen standing in waist-deep toxic forth in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj.

Experts when asked about the particular episode of the surge in toxic level, stated that the froth was a common thing in the Yamuna but has increased in the last five-six years.

The government of Delhi had sketched out a nine-point action plan to minimise frothing in the Yamuna river is happening due to the discharge of untreated sewage in the river.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) held a meeting on January 4, with the officials of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Water Resources Department of Haryana and Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Delhi to discuss the recurring issue of increase in Ammoniacal Nitrogen in Yamuna River and short and long term remedial actions required.