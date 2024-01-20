Thief Drills Hole To Enter Delhi Shop, Steals 1 Kg Jewellery: Cops

Police have registered a case of theft and formed a team to investigate the matter (Representational)

An unknown person broke into a jewellery store in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh by drilling a hole into an adjacent shop and decamped with ornaments weighing about a kilogram, police said on Saturday.

Owner Shadab discovered his store was broken into Saturday morning when he opened it.

Shadab, who has been running the shop since 2002, told PTI that he lost about 1 kg of jewellery in the theft.

"We have provided CCTV footage which shows the suspect. He entered my shop from an adjacent bakery around midnight with a gas cutter and other equipment in his hands," he said.

According to Shadab, the suspect must have faced no difficulty opening the shutter of the bakery and entering it.

Once inside the bakery, he drilled a square hole and entered my shop, then with the gas cutter he melted the lock of the chest and stole the jewellery, he said.

Police have registered a case of theft and formed a team to investigate the matter, said an officer, adding, the statements of the bakery shop owner and other shopkeepers have also been recorded.

The officer said the thief used a similar modus operandi as was used in last year's Jangpura break-in.

In September 2023, a gang of thieves broke into a jewellery store in Jangpura by drilling a hole into the wall and made off with ornaments worth over Rs 20 crore.

