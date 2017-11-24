Teens In School Uniform Slit Man's Throat On Delhi Bus, Escape

A group of teenagers in school uniform slit a man's throat in a moving bus in the national capital following an argument reportedly over a stolen cellphone and managed to escape, police said. The man, probably in his 20s, died on the spot.The incident took place yesterday around 4 pm on a Badarpur-bound bus on route no 479. Eyewitnesses told the police that the unidentified victim boarded the bus at Lajpat Nagar. When the bus reached Ashram Chowk, about five to six boys aged 13 to 16 wearing school uniform got into the bus, they added."The victim alleged that his mobile phone was stolen by the teenagers, leading to an altercation following which one boy slit the man's throat. One of the youths restrained him while the other allegedly stabbed the man. They escaped after threatening the driver. The man received a single wound and was declared brought dead in a hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.The murder weapon hasn't been recovered and investigations are on.Based on their uniform, Mr Baaniya said, the police have zeroed in on over 15 government schools in and around Lajpat Nagar and Mathura Road to identify the teenagers. "Student records are also being checked," a senior officer told IANS.