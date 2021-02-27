Teen Stabbed By Sister's Stalkers Near South Delhi, Taken To AIIMS: Cops

The sister said while she was with her brother, 3 boys stalked her and passed indecent remarks

A 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing "indecent remarks" on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said today.

The incident took place near a school in Kalkaji on Friday, they said.

The injured boy, a resident Kalkaji, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

In her statement, the boy's sister said that on Friday, while she was with her brother, three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks on her. When her brother objected to it, they all started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen and ran away from the spot, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to AIIMS Trauma centre and is still unfit for recording his statement, the senior cop said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, "We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and further investigation is going on."

Efforts are being made to trace the accused who are residents of JJ camp, Giri Nagar in Govindpuri area, the senior police officer said.



