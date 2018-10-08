Teen Arrested For Stabbing Man After Tempo Brushes Past Pet Dog In Delhi

Police are searching for three other people who were allegedly involved in the fight. (Representational)

A 19-year-old man was arrested yesterday for allegedly stabbing a tempo driver to death along with three others after the victim's vehicle brushed past a pet dog in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area, the police said.

The dog belonged to one of the four accused, they said.

The arrested accused was identified as Karan Arora, they added.

The police said the incident, in which the deceased's elder brother was also injured, took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Karan Arora is a neighbour of main accused Ankit and Paras, who were brothers, and they were very close friends, a senior police officer said, adding Karan Arora was to appear for his class 12 examination from open board of Delhi.

The other three accused, including Dev Chopra, a tenant of the brothers, were absconding since the incident took place. Raids were being conducted at various places of their hideouts, the officer said.

Karan Arora would be produced in the court today, the officer added.

Based on a statement of the wife of the deceased Vijender Rana, a case was registered at the Uttam Nagar Police Station, he said.

Ankit had taken his dog out on a walk when Vijender Rana's tempo brushed past the canine following which it sustained minor injury.

Enraged over this, Ankit picked up a fight with him. His brother Paras and the other accused also joined in and they allegedly attacked Vijender Rana with a knife.

When Vijender Rana's brother Rajesh intervened, the accused persons also attacked him with the knife, they added.

According to recent Delhi Police data, 62 of the 337 killings (or 18.39 per cent) reported till September 15 this year in the city took place due to sudden provocation over trivial issues.