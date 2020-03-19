Schools Shut, Teachers To Evaluate Work For Exams From Home: Delhi Government

Coronavirus India:

Delhi government today ordered closure of all government and private schools till March 31

New Delhi:

The Delhi government today ordered closure of all government and private schools in the national capital for teaching and non-teaching staff till March 31 in view of coronavirus.

So far, the schools were closed for students and exams were going on.

"All exams have been postponed till March 31. The schools will be closed for teaching and non-teaching staff as well," the Directorate of Education (DOE) said.

"Teachers will be required to do evaluation work from home for annual examination, while the evaluation for board exams has been suspended by CBSE," the department added.

Coronavirus India

