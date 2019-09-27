Tap Water Samples From 11 Parts Of Delhi Fail Quality Parameters

People from different parts of Delhi were complaining about the quality of tap water and its potability.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which comes under the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry, has found in its preliminary report that tap water samples from 11 different parts of Delhi have failed on 24 varying parameters.

The preliminary report has reportedly been filed with the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Ministry sources added that the scope of this finding will be enlarged.

BIS sources revealed to IANS that in the second stage, micro-nutrients in the water will be tested at its lab. The final report will come out within a month after the third stage of testing of water samples to be conducted at a Mumbai lab.

The Delhi Jal Board comes directly under the Delhi government with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as its Chairman.

