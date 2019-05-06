Suspecting Infidelity, Man Strangles Wife To Death In Delhi: Police

Police found the decomposed body of a woman wrapped in a blanket at a house in Narela. (Representational)

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death, suspecting infidelity, in outer Delhi's Narela, the police said today.

A few days ago, the Delhi police received a call from the landlord of the house where the accused and his wife were staying on rent. He complained of a foul smell coming from the house, locked from the outside.

"Police reached the spot and broke open to door to find the decomposed body of a woman wrapped in a blanket. She was gagged with a piece of cloth and her limbs were also found tied," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Guarav Sharma said.

The woman was identified as Kajal and her husband, Bhola, who was last seen by the landlord on April 28, emerged as the main suspect, he added. The 31-year-old accused is a resident of Bajpatti village in Sitamarhi district of Bihar.

An enquiry conducted at Sitamarhi revealed that Bhola had fled to Mumbai. However, on contacting his Mumbai-based friend, the police learnt that Bhola had boarded a train to Sitamarhi on May 4, the police said.

The accused was then arrested on Sunday from Prayagraj station.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he and Kajal had two children who live with his parents at his native village, the police official said.

Ms Kajal had disappeared for two-three months and her husband suspected that she was having an extra-marital affair. On April 29, she had come to Bhola and vowed that she will not go anywhere. However, an argument took place between them which turned ugly, Mr Sharma said.

When Ms Kajal threatened to file a police complaint against him, Bhola strangled her, tied her limbs, wrapped the body in a blanket and fled after locking the room, the official said.

It was also revealed during investigation that Kajal had secretly married another man in January this year.

