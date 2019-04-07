Suspecting Affair, Man Kills Wife In Delhi: Police

Police said the man confessed to killing his wife (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after he suspected her of having an illicit affair in Northeast Delhi's Jafrabad, police said Saturday.

The 45-year-old woman, identified as Asma, was found dead on Monday under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Jafrabad, they said.

According to senior police officer Atul Kumar Thakur, the husband, Anees, did not inform the police about Asma's unnatural death.

It was only through their sources that the police came to know about the incident, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, the DCP said, adding that the family members could not provide any document which could substantiate that she was ill.

The post-mortem report revealed on Thursday that the she died due to strangling, police said.

During investigation, it surfaced that Asma had strained relations with her family as she had married Anees against their will.

Asma used to live at a separate flat away from other family members and on the day of incident, she was alone at the flat.

However, it came to notice that Asma was not having good relations with her husband either. They both used to fight over some issues, a senior police officer said.

Upon interrogation, Asma's husband confessed to the crime, police said.

The accused revealed that he suspected his wife of having illicit relationship with another man due to which he killed her, the officer said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and the accused arrested on Friday, police said, adding that further details are awaited.

