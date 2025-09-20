'Strong Father One Moment, Caring Mother Next': Rekha Gupta On PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said a plan is ready to address all the problems the national capital faces, while also blaming the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration for not addressing the many issues the people faced over the past 11 years. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, she also spoke on a range of topics from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Yamuna cleaning to Gen Z and Prime Minister Narendra Modi being a father figure.

People's Chief Minister

Ms Gupta said that in the seven months since the BJP government came to power in Delhi, a lot that has been accomplished that was never done before. "For example, a Chief Minister of Delhi is with the people for a full term. Secondly, a plan is ready to address all of Delhi's problems, and a timeline is also available. I am always available to address any problems the people may have," she said.

Cleaning Yamuna River

The Chief Minister said cleaning the Yamuna river is not an easy task but the people are gaining confidence that one day it will be clean. She added that the cleaning of drains that flow into the river has started, a task that was never done under the AAP government. "We've built new STPs and begun work costing Rs 9,000 crore, of which approximately Rs 4,000 crore has been initiated during this Seva Pakhwada, to clean the Yamuna," she told NDTV.

Delhi's Garbage Problem

The biggest challenge is that approximately 12,000 metric tons of garbage arrives in Delhi every day, but only 7,000 metric tons are removed, Ms Gupta said. "Our target now is to collect 15,000 metric tons of garbage every day. Only then will it reduce a bit. Now the garbage mountains have become smaller, and we have planted trees there. We know that as we achieve zero waste, the air will improve and the garbage will decrease," she added.

Delhi Waterlogging

Taking a swipe at the AAP, the Chief Minister said that Delhi still functions on a drainage plan from 1983 and those who complain about waterlogging were doing nothing in the 11 years they were in power. "Half of Delhi's population still doesn't drink tap water and is completely dependent on tankers. They have no answer for what their 11-year government did. We have now developed a master plan for the entire pipeline and drainage system," she said.

BJP's Focus On Women

"No other party gives women as much opportunity in electoral politics as they do in the BJP. I'm not saying this because the BJP made workers like me Chief Ministers. I'm saying this as a common man. As long as Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, there wasn't a single woman in her cabinet. She didn't give a single woman a chance, and in the Aam Aadmi Party, even the women's welfare and development portfolios were handled by men. They even assaulted their own MP Swati Maliwal," Ms Gupta said.

August 20 Attack

Speaking on the August 20 incident when a man attacker her during a Jan Sunwai event, Ms Gupta said, "I didn't listen to my security and was always with the people during public hearings. There was no checking. Thousands of people came to meet me, and I stood with everyone." She added that the attack will not keep her away from the public and will remain among the people.

"I will not neglect the 25 million people of my state for someone who is not from my state and has a criminal record and commits such an act," she added.

PM Modi 'Father Figure'

Ms Gupta said that PM Modi is not only a politician but also a saint to her. "He's so down-to-earth that one feels he is like a strong father who can make all kinds of decisions. The next moment, he feels like a caring mother, telling us to take care of ourselves, eat on time, meditate and practice yoga, and study," she said.

"Miss Shopping, Chatting With Friends"

The Chief Minister said that since she assumed the post, she misses stopping on the road, grabbing a bite to eat, shopping, chatting with friends, or spending quality time with family. "Now I feel like every minute of your life belongs to the public. As a sister of this state, I'm trying to step up and fulfill all those responsibilities," she said.

DUSU Election Results And Gen Z

Expressing happiness over the ABVP's win in the Delhi University election results, Ms Gupta said, "I am delighted that the ABVP has stepped up and won once again. Three of our office bearers have won. We would like to see them continue their work, and I am always there for them whenever they need their Chief Minister didi."

She added that the results show who the Gen Z stands with. "The Congress party keeps blaming everyone. First, they should look within themselves and see what they've done for the people. They've consistently looted and plundered the country. Now, when the public is rebuking and defeating you, you're making big claims," she said.

EVM Row

Speaking on the Congress' claims of EVM hacking, Ms Gupta said that questions were raised only when the BJP won. "Where is this formula written? Someone please tell me where Rahul Gandhi studied. He knows nothing except misleading the public and lying to them," she said.