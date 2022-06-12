Shots Fired At Police In Search Operation In Delhi, 2 Injured

The police conducted the search operation based on a tip-off. (Representational)

With an aim to widen the preventive strategy, the police conducted search operations in the Yamuna Khadar area, informed the officials on Sunday.

The search operation was based on a tip-off.

The police after reaching the spot found 4 to 5 persons who opened fire on the personnel.

"During the search operation last night in the Yamuna Khadar area, two people got injured after they fired upon the police. One person has also been apprehended during the operation," said police.

One 9 mm pistol, 2 live rounds and one CMP, 2 live rounds have been recovered from their possession. In addition, total of 25 suspicious persons have been rounded up.

The operation was launched after information was received about the presence of robbers in Yamuna Khadar area.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital and a case under sections 186/353/307/34 IPC and 27 Arms Act was registered.

Further investigations are underway.

