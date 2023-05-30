Delhi Teen's Killer Boyfriend Says, 'No Regrets, She Ignored Me': Sources

Sahil allegedly said the girl wanted to break up with him.

A 20-year-old man arrested after the chilling murder of a girl on a Delhi street has allegedly confessed to committing the crime in a fit of rage. The 16-year-old girl died after she was stabbed 22 times and struck with a stone on Sunday, on a road where dozens witnessed the attack. Sahil, an AC repairman, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

During his overnight interrogation, he said he had no regrets, the police said today.

Sahil allegedly said the girl wanted to break up with him.

The two had allegedly dated for three years but lately, the girl had tried to end the relationship, the police said.

On Sunday evening, she was on her way to a friend's son's birthday party when Sahil attacked her and stabbed her in full public view.

Security footage shows Sahil stabbing the teen repeatedly and kicking her, not stopping even when she goes still. He then picks up a slab and strikes her multiple times, leaves the spot, and returns to smash her head with the slab. People stared as they walked past but didn't try to stop the attack, the footage reveals.

Sahil allegedly discarded the knife and took a bus to Bulandshahr, where he hid at his aunt's home.

"He said he was enraged as the girl had been ignoring him for some time," police sources said.

The girl had reportedly threatened to go to the police if he didn't keep his distance and had even used a toy pistol to scare him away. The two had fought the day before the murder. According to the police, Sahil suspected that she was involved with a former boyfriend.

The police are investigating whether Sahil had changed his name to befriend the girl.

The girl's body lay on the street for around 25 minutes before someone called the police.

She had 34 wounds on her body and her skull was ruptured, the police said.