On CCTV, Delhi Teen's Chilling Murder By Boyfriend, No One Stops Him

The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

A 16-year-old girl was brutally murdered allegedly by her boyfriend in Delhi's Rohini yesterday, the police said.

The teen was repeatedly stabbed by her boyfriend in Shahbad Dairy area of Rohini last evening after a fight between the couple, officials said, adding that he also hit her with a rock multiple times.

The disturbing footage shows the boy stabbing the girl with a knife in a narrow lane of Shahbad Dairy while the passersby watch on the horrific attack.

After stabbing her repeatedly, the boy picks a rock and throw it on her head multiple times, the video shows.

He then leaves the scene to come back to hit her with the same rock again.

The teen girl was on her way to attend the birthday party of her friend's son when her boyfriend attacked her, police said.

"They were were in a relationship, but yesterday they had a quarrel. The teen was planning to attend her friend Neetu's son birthday. The boy followed her and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with stone," a senior official said.

Police said a search is on to catch the boy who is on the run.