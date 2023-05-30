Teen Had Pointed Toy Gun At Boyfriend Days Before He Killed Her: Sources

The chilling footage of the incident showed the accused stabbing the girl repeatedly.

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times and her head was crushed with a stone slab allegedly by her boyfriend in Delhi on Sunday. While the police are still trying to find out the motive behind the crime, sources have told NDTV that the teen had pointed a toy pistol at the man a few days ago to scare him away.

The two had been fighting lately as the girl wanted to end their three-year-long relationship, sources said. The girl had even threatened him that she would go to the police, they added.

According to the sources, the girl also had a tattoo of another man's name on her hand.

Sahil, who worked as a fridge and AC mechanic, allegedly stabbed the girl over 20 times before smashing her head with a stone in a busy lane of the densely populated locality in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

The chilling footage of the incident, captured by the nearby security camera, showed the accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground. He was seen kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

The 20-year-old has been arrested by the Delhi Police from his aunt's house in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The police are also investigating whether Sahil had changed his name to befriend the girl.

Hitting out at Lt Governor VK Saxena over the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to "do something" as law and order in Delhi is his responsibility.

The Delhi women's panel also took note of the incident with its chief Swati Maliwal slamming the police and claiming that "no one is afraid" of the police or law in the national capital.