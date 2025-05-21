Delhi Man Crushes Teen's Head With Cylinder After Catching Him With Wife: Cops

A 17-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death with his head crushed with a gas cylinder after a man allegedly caught him in a compromising position with his wife in north Delhi's Gulabi Nagar, a police official said on Wednesday.

The official said the accused, identified as Mukesh Thakur (25), was arrested at the crime scene and later sent to judicial custody.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 10.53 am after neighbours noticed blood in the drain outside the house.

When police reached the spot, they found a person lying in a pool of blood while another man was present in the same room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

The boy arrived in Delhi about 10 days ago in search of work and was staying as a tenant in Thakur's house through an acquaintance of Thakur's wife, Sudha, he said.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that on the intervening night of May 19 and 20, Thakur and the minor boy consumed liquor.

Later that night, Thakur found the teenager in a compromising position with his wife, the officer said.

The next morning, after Sudha left for work at a toy factory in Roshanara, an argument broke out between the two men. In a fit of rage, Thakur allegedly hit Jatin on the head multiple times with a small gas cylinder, killing him on the spot, the DCP added.

At about 9.30 am, neighbours noticed blood in the drain outside the house and knocked on the door, but they initially received no response.

However, later, Thakur opened it, and they found the victim's body lying in a pool of blood. As Thakur attempted to flee, the neighbours locked him inside the room and alerted the police, he said.

A case has been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

