"Lady Don" Link Emerges In Delhi Teen's Murder Amid Protests, AAP vs BJP

Delhi's Seelampur is on edge after a 17-year-old was stabbed to death last evening. There is a heavy police presence in the narrow lanes of Seelampur as the murder sparked protests in the area. Even as the police investigate the murder, the name of a "lady don" has now emerged in the case.

Kunal Kumar, who went out around 7.30 pm on Thursday to buy milk from a shop near his home, was stabbed to death. Five people, armed with knives, stabbed him repeatedly before vanishing into the narrow lanes of Seelampur's J Block, witnesses said.

He was rushed to a hospital, but he died during treatment.

Kumar's family and locals allege that the attack was orchestrated by a woman named Ziqra and her brother Sahil. The police have taken Ziqra into custody this evening.

"He was my younger brother. He had gone out to get milk. Someone called him outside. A lady don, Ziqra, who was released from jail just three months ago, is involved," the teen's sister told IANS.

Who Is "Lady Don" Ziqra?

Ziqra, who calls herself a "lady don" on Instagram, once worked for a gangster's wife and now leads her own group of around 10 to 15 young men. She often posts videos waving weapons on her social media platform. Just last month, she posted a video on social media flaunting a country-made pistol. She has more than 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Per locals, she is frequently seen roaming the area waving a pistol and filming reels for social media. She was also seen with a gun during Holi celebrations.

The videos, however, led to a First Information Report (FIR) under the Arms Act against her and a brief jail term.

The murder of the minor has sparked protests in the area, with locals blocking roads and holding placards demanding justice for the boy and his family.

Visuals from the area showed a crowd blocking the roads late Thursday night and Friday morning, seeking justice.

AAP vs BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured strict action in the case, even as the murder has sparked a verbal duel between the ruling BJP and opposition AAP. Both the parties have been blaming each other over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the city.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and senior AAP leader Atishi accused the BJP government of failing to ensure the safety of citizens.

सीलमपुर में 17-साल के युवक की हत्या दिल्ली में बिगड़ती हुई कानून व्यवस्था का एक और उदाहरण है।



क्या कर रही है दिल्ली पुलिस?



क्या कर रहे हैं गृह मंत्री अमित शाह?



क्या कर रही है डबल इंजन की सरकार? https://t.co/RykHFSlEx4 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 18, 2025

"The murder of a 17-year-old youth in Seelampur is another example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi," Atishi posted on X.

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, countering the charge, said the matter was being taken seriously by law enforcers and assured people that swift action would be taken.

सीलमपुर में कुनाल नाम के 17 साल के दलित युवक की हत्या अत्यंत चिंताजनक है। क्षेत्र के लोगों में रोष बहुत ही स्वाभाविक है।

मैं रात से ही जिले से लेकर सीनियर पुलिस अधिकारियों से संपर्क में हूँ। अधिकांश अपराधी चिन्हित हो गए हैं और बाकी की भी गहन पड़ताल जारी है।अपराधी कहीं भी छुपने… — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) April 18, 2025

"I have been in touch with senior police officers from the district since last night. Most of the criminals have been identified and a thorough investigation is underway," he posted on X.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of the northeast area, Sandeep Lamba, has said that the accused will be caught soon.

"We are conducting raids. The accused will be caught soon. Investigation is underway," he said.