Services Affected On Delhi Metro's Violet Line Due To Technical Snag

Delhi Metro's Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate station and Raja Nagar Singh station.

Metro services were delayed for nearly half an hour on a section in Violet Line due to some technical issues on Thursday, officials said. The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate station in Delhi and Raja Nagar Singh station in Faridabad.

"There was delay in services between Nehru Place and Badarpur stations," a senior DMRC official said.

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro also said there was a delay around 9:30 am, adding, services were running normal on all other lines.

About half an hour later, the DMRC again tweeted, saying, "Normal services have resumed."