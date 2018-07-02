Top Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Appointment Of Central Vigilance Commissioner

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said there were no grounds to quash the appointments of Mr Chaudhary and Mr Bhasin.

Delhi | | Updated: July 02, 2018 12:36 IST
The court was hearing a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent CVC and VC

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner (VC) T M Bhasin.

The plea alleged that they did not have a "clean record" and a non-transparent procedure was followed while appointing them.

