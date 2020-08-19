16-Year-Old Teen Stabbed To Death Over Minor Fight In Delhi: Police

The victim was taken to Majidia Hospital where he was declared brought dead (Representational)

A 16-year-old teen was stabbed to death allegedly over a petty issue on Tuesday in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said.

According to police, the accused fled after the incident. During investigation, police scanned the CCTV footage of the Sangam Vihar and Devli area and arrested the accused, identified as Farookh (22).

"On the statement of the brother of the victim, a murder case was registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Mr Thakur said they also recovered the weapon used in the crime from a plot in Sangam Vihar.

Later, it was revealed that a fight erupted between them over a petty issue of keeping the bricks in the street following which the accused stabbed the victim, police added.