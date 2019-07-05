Delhi BJP Lawmaker's Response Sought On Plea Challenging His Election

A petition filed by Raghav Chadha alleged incomplete disclosure was made by BJP lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri

The Delhi High Court Friday sought a response from BJP Lok Sabha lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri and his party on a plea by rival AAP leader Raghav Chadha challenging his election to Lok Sabha from South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to Mr Bidhuri and the BJP seeking their stand on Mr Chadha's plea before September 2, the next date of hearing.

The court also directed the returning officer to preserve the election records relating to the parliamentary polls for South Delhi constituency.

The petition filed by Mr Chadha alleged that incomplete disclosure of information was made by the BJP leader in his affidavit as a candidate while filing the nomination paper.

The AAP leader has also sought that the election results declaring Mr Bidhuri as the winning candidate by a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes be held as void and he be declared as winner for securing next highest tally of votes in the constituency.

