Residents Of South Delhi Colony Form Human Chain In Protest Against MCD Over Garbage, Illegal Parking

Traffic on the road connecting south Delhi's Okhla with other neighbourhoods came to a standstill for 15 minutes on Sunday after hundreds of residents came out in protest against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), alleging their area has not been cleaned of garbage and cows have not been taken to proper shelters despite complaining for a whole year.

The residents, citing fundamental rights, said they have had enough, and the Supreme Court would be the next stop to ensure all those who are responsible are summoned. Some lawyers who were part of the protest amid the biting cold on a windy day said they will pursue the matter.

The residents took rounds of the main road and shared visuals of huge mounds of uncollected garbage. They said the area is used by large commercial trucks as a parking spot, making it extremely dangerous for children who come out to play in the evening and while going to school.

There is also a school in the area where the walls have been used as a stand to keep piling on garbage after garbage, residents of south Delhi's Kalkaji Extension said.

"We have been asking them to clean this place for a year. The leaders don't waste a moment if there is a photo opportunity. But look at this place, see the condition. They have been ignoring this place because it is not posh enough," a resident said.

"But it is a wrong impression. The residents are not powerless. They are decent and simple folks who are now angry for being taken for granted. If such a situation were to happen in nearby Chittaranjan Park, it would have been a big issue," the resident, holding a microphone, said as protesters surrounding him clapped.

Former RWA general secretary Harjinder Singh Harry told reporters they have requested the officials many times, but haven't got any response. The garbage keeps piling on, cows block the roads, and the huge commercial trucks keep returning for their illegal parking, he said.

"We have had many meetings with officials. This is not garbage from only our area. A massive amount of building material (malwa), garbage and waste from Govindpuri, Okhla and slums have been dumped here with impunity," Harry said.

The residents also posted a video on X, showing huge mounds of garbage all along the main road that serves as the access to most DDA colonies in Kalkaji Extension.

"What are the officials, MCD, and leaders waiting for? Are we waiting for the truck to kill a child, or a disease to break out before finally taking action? Our next stop is the Supreme Court," another resident said.

They formed a human chain and shouted slogans against the MCD. The officials have not given a statement on the matter.