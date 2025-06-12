Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Hundreds displaced as DDA demolishes over 1,200 illegal structures in south Delhi's Kalkaji.

Demolition ordered by Delhi High Court following claims of illegal encroachments on DDA land.

1,862 economically weak families received flats; 1,200 families without ration cards ineligible. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Hundreds of people have been displaced after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) razed illegal structures at Bhoomihin Camp jhuggi in south Delhi's Kalkaji. The demolition drive began on the instructions of the Delhi High Court.

The DDA razed over 1,200 illegal shanties that had come up on its land in Govindpuri jhuggi cluster between Kalkaji and Kalkaji Extension. Most of the occupants were daily labourers who claimed they have been living in the area for many years.

So far, 1,862 economically weak families have been given flats as part of an in-situ rehabilitation project in Kalkaji Extension. But 1,200 families that do not have ration cards are not eligible for rehabilitation.

The slum-dwellers alleged they got an eviction notice from the DDA only three days in advance.

Ahead of the Delhi election, the BJP promised it would provide houses made of concrete to the urban poor who are living in slums.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi, whose constituency is Kalkaji, has called the demolition drive an "anti-poor policy".

"... People are being forced out of their homes, beaten with sticks. [Chief Minister] Rekha Gupta claims this is a court order, but who approached the court? It was the BJP's DDA and the party that brought the order. These poor people went to court, but the BJP and the DDA stood against them, said they wouldn't provide homes, and urged the court to approve the demolition," Atishi alleged.

Responding to Atishi, BJP leader and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa defended the DDA's move to clear encroachments. He criticised the AAP for spreading lies and misleading people.

"... Those whose slums have been removed have been given separate houses... They (AAP) are telling lies only to mislead the people of Delhi. Now they (AAP) are out of power. I want to ask them whether they have given a house to even a single slum dweller? Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi has said jahan jhuggi wahi makaan," Mr Sirsa said, referring to in-situ rehabilitation.

Nearby Residents React

The Kalkaji demolition is a multifaceted issue, resident welfare associations (RWAs) of nearby DDA colonies have said. Residents of Konark, Kohinoor, Gomti and Everest apartments, which as all DDA properties, have complained that their access roads are mostly blocked by encroachments in the jhuggi.

The residents have raised concerns over unruly e-rickshaw menace and rising snatching incidents in the area, as the jhuggi expanded. They alleged Atishi during her election campaign promised to solve the issues, but did not do anything after she won due to vote bank.

Residents of Konark, Kohinoor, Gomti and Everest apartments, which as all DDA properties, have complained that their access roads are mostly blocked by encroachments in the jhuggi

"While I sincerely hope the government ensures fair rehabilitation and care for those displaced in the recent demolitions, I must also speak as a long-time resident of Kalkaji Extension. Over the years, we've witnessed a disturbing rise in crime, snatching has sadly become routine, almost a new normal. What's even more alarming is the involvement of underage children, often trained to use knives and commit crimes knowing the law treats them as minors. This has rendered the police helpless in many situations," Harjinder Singh Harry, the general secretary of the RWA federation, told NDTV.

"The unchecked mushrooming of illegal structures has not only blocked key roads and choked traffic, but also become breeding grounds for such activities. I truly hope this action helps restore order, safety, and dignity, both for residents and for those who genuinely deserve support," he added.