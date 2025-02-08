"He Who Ruined Delhi Will Be Destroyed": Congress' Alka Lamba To NDTV

As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections continued, Congress candidate Alka Lamba launched a blistering attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, declaring that the man who "ruined Delhi" will be "destroyed."

Ms Lamba, contesting from the Kalkaji constituency, expressed confidence in her victory and predicted a major setback for both the ruling AAP and the BJP. According to Election Commission data, Ms Lamba is trailing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Atishi from the Kalkaji seat.

"Kalkaji will speak once EVMs are opened. The man who ruined Delhi will be destroyed," Ms Lamba told NDTV.

The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has been trying to reclaim the capital after AAP's landslide victories in 2015 and 2020.

AAP, which swept the last two elections with a focus on free electricity, water, and improved government schools, is now battling multiple challenges, including a weakened leadership structure following the arrests of senior leaders.

Congress, which once ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, is seeking a resurgence after failing to win a single seat in the past two elections.

With a voter turnout of 60.54%, Delhi's electorate has made its decision. As the final votes are counted, all eyes are on the results that will shape the political future of the National Capital.