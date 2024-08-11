Cows On Road, Trucks Parked Near Homes: Residents Of Delhi's Kalkaji Ext Go To Cops

A huge commercial truck being parked at a residential area in south Delhi

No longer unable to bear the inconvenience caused by cows on the road and huge commercial vehicles illegally parked in a residential area in Delhi, a south Delhi-based umbrella body of resident welfare associations (RWAs) have asked the police to take action before any serious incident happens.

The Federation of RWAs in a complaint to the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Kalkaji said the situation in the area is becoming increasingly perilous, considering there is a school nearby.

The RWA officials said they have identified a man who brings dozens of cows on the road every day.

On illegal trucks occupying residential space, the RWA in the complaint to the police said such vehicles not only obstruct the roads, making it difficult for residents to navigate, but also create a hazardous environment for pedestrians.

"The blocked roads hinder emergency services and contribute to traffic congestion, increasing the likelihood of accidents," the RWA said in the complaint.

"The senior police officer listened attentively and immediately instructed his officers to take action on the matters we presented. He has assured us of his full support and coordination moving forward," the RWA general secretary Harjinder Singh Harry said.

Garbage being dumped near the gate of Pocket A3 has led to tensions between the residents and outsiders. The residents say they are tired of cleaning the area near the gate repeatedly, while outsiders continue to treat it as a garbage dump. A large commercial unit right across the gate keeps bringing in trucks, blocking the residents' vehicles every day.

The RWA submitted a three-point action plan - relocate stray cows from the residential area to shelters; clear all areas in the residential zone of illegally parked commercial vehicles, and remove encroachment by hawkers in front of the gates of Pocket 4 in Kalkaji Extension.

Many residents have complained of being threatened by commercial vehicle drivers when asked not to park in the residential area, the RWA members said. Some alleged they have been reporting this menace to the police for a long time, but have not seen any action.

In February, a man was killed after he was attacked by a bull outside a school in Kalkaji Extension. The incident had sparked concern among residents as many children walked to this school, passing the stray animals.