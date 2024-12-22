'No One Listens': Delhi Resident's Video On Cows, Garbage On Road

In February, a resident was attacked by a bull outside a school in the area

Nearly a year after a man was attacked by a bull and killed in south Delhi's Kalkaji Extension, residents have raised concerns over a sudden rise in the number of stray cattle on the road outside their homes again.

In February, a city resident Subhash Kumar Jha was attacked by the bull outside a school in the area and killed. He went to the school to pick up his son when the incident, which was seen on CCTV camera, happened.

A new video has emerged from the same area, showing garbage strewn outside the walls of residential colonies and a school, with over a dozen cows sitting on them.

"Look at these flats. Residents have worked hard to keep them clean," a local resident said in a video which he posted on X. He pans the camera. "However, this is the condition on the other side of the wall," he said, as the garbage and cattle appear in view.

"These cattle will suddenly get up and come on the road, leading to accidents, which happen everyday. No one cares; no one listens. We have tried knocking at every door, from police to politicians to local councillors," the man said.

Residents said they are tired of waiting for the place to be cleaned by the authorities, adding they have been using their own money and resources to clean as much as possible.

The visuals show a long pile of garbage strewn right at the wall of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School in south Delhi's Kalkaji Extension.

Residents' welfare association general secretary Harjinder Singh Harry said the least the leaders can do is to clean up the area ahead of the Delhi assembly election scheduled early next year.

Other residents of nearby apartments said some action happens but very rarely, and the situation reverts to what it was i.e. garbage and cattle on the road in a couple of days after some mild enforcement action.

"Are we condemned to live surrounded by this filth forever? Why can't residents of this area get basic cleanliness? Alaknanda and Chittaranjan Park are just a kilometre away, and those places are clean. Maybe influential people live there. Just because we don't say anything doesn't mean we will not exercise the power of our votes," a resident said.

Garbage being dumped near the gate of Pocket A3 also led to tensions between the residents and outsiders. The residents say they are tired of cleaning the area near the gate repeatedly, while outsiders continue to treat it as a garbage dump. A large commercial unit right across the gate keeps bringing in trucks, blocking the residents' vehicles every day.