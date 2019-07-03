Rebel AAP Legislators Asked To Reply To Disqualification Notice By July 9

Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra was suspended from the party for "anti-party activities" (File)

The Delhi Assembly has asked rebel Aam Aadmi Party legislators Kapil Mishra and Sandeep Kumar to reply to disqualification petitions filed against them by July 9.

"Kapil Mishra and Sandeep Kumar have been issued notices by the Delhi Assembly on Monday. They have been asked to submit their reply on July 9," Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said.

Reacting to the development, Mr Mishra said the Aam Aadmi Party was trying to intimidate him with such a notice.

"I am proud that I ran a campaign urging people to vote for Narendra Modi. I want to tell Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not to resort to petty acts and take inspiration from Modi ji and do some work in the remaining tenure," he said in a statement.

Mr Mishra, who was a minister in the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal, was suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

Mr Kumar, who was also a minister, was suspended after a purported obscene video involving him went viral.

The Delhi Assembly last month had issued show cause notices to two other rebel AAP legislators, Devender Sehrawat and Ani Bajpai. They had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability