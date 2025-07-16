Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Weather Office Issues Yellow Alert

Several parts of Delhi received rain on Wednesday afternoon, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert.

The areas that received rain included those in Central Delhi, South Delhi and South East Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the yellow colour code stands for "be aware" and indicates a chance of significant rainfall with possibility of isolated flooding in low-lying areas and potential disruptions to outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, the weather office said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 AM was 89 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 AM stood at 60.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)